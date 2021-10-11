2 wanted for murder of man whose body was found in Swannanoa River

Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and Roberto Robles-Ramirez (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have identified two people wanted for murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Swannanoa River in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, investigators are looking for 31-year-old Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and 44-year-old Roberto Robles-Ramirez.

Both suspects are being charged with first degree Murder and first degree Kidnapping in the death of Jose Reynoso Ramirez.

19-year-old Jose Renoso Ramirez was reported missing on September 27. Officers said Ramirez was last seen at a home in Woodfin.

Investigators received an anonymous tip on October 3 about a body in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road in Asheville.

Ramirez’s death was ruled a homicide due to the nature of his death, police said.

De La Cruz is 5’8″ tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officers said he has a tattoo of of rosary with a praying hand on his upper arm.

Robles-Ramirez is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz or Roberto Robles-Ramirez is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

