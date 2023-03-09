ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in Arkansas arrested a man wanted in connection with a manslaughter case out of Anderson County.

The Trumann Police Department said a wanted vehicle from South Carolina was spotted on a license plate reader camera Tuesday afternoon and was stopped by law enforcement.

Police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston and 37-year-old Grace Smith of Piedmont.

According to Trumann Police, Howard was wanted or manslaughter while Smith was wanted for discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Officers also found a 12 gauge shotgun in the vehicle.

Both are being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting extradition.