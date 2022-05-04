SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators released surveillance photos Wednesday showing two men they said were wanted for shooting and killing a man outside a Spartanburg County convenience store in March.

Surveillance photo showing two wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Bryant Road convenience store in Spartanburg County, March 12, 2022 (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 12 outside a convenience store on Bryant Road.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Jarqueze Rashad Williams was inside the store when two men got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away.

When Williams tried to stop them, deputies said one of the men shot him and then they drove away.

Williams was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died from his injuries nearly two weeks later.

Investigators said they found Williams’ vehicle abandoned around 15 hours later in another part of the county.

Deputies said the two suspects came to the store from the nearby Southern Pines Apartments.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the two men in the photos to contact Investigator Ken Hammett at 864-503-4569 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.