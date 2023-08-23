ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a person has died following a crash that happened on Wednesday, August 9.

According to troopers, a 1989 Chevy Pickup was traveling east on Whitehall Road and was stopped in traffic. A 2003 Jeep SUV was also traveling east on Whitehall Road and hit the pickup truck in the rear.

Troopers said that the driver of the Jeep was transported to AnMed Hospital where they passed away from their injuries on August 19.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.