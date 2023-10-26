GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after two women were shot at a home in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Motor Boat Club Road around 12:20 p.m. after a 911 caller said someone had been shot.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a domestic dispute unfolded between 80-year-old James Gatewood Jr. and three other family members.

Deputies said two victims were found with gunshot wounds. Another victim sustained a minor injury after attempting to disarm Gatewood.

Deputies arrested Gatewood Jr. and charged him with assault and battery/ high and aggravated, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gatewood was taken to the hospital, following his arrest, due to injuries sustained during the altercation.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.