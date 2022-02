GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child Wednesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on Belk Street just before 11:00 p.m. for an unconscious child.

The child was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

There’s no word yet on how the child died. Their identity has not been released.

