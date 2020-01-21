20 charged in countywide drug operation in Pickens Co.

Justin Allen Chappell

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said several people were arrested following a countywide drug operation.

According to the release, 20 individuals were charged during the operation.

Those individuals charged include:

John Mathis Anthony, 42, of Liberty, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Justin Allen Campbell, 33, of Liberty, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Scott William Delano, 45, of Liberty, SC – charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine

Robert Christopher Duke, 35, of Central, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Whitney Sharee Hall, 28, Anderson, SC – charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of explosive device and possession of psilocybin mushrooms

Travis Mitchell Hendricks, 35, of Easley, SC – charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine

Andrea Michelle Holder, 31, of Marietta, SC – charged with distribution of marijuana

Jason Dean Holder, 34, of Marietta, SC – charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Tia Celest Martin, 34, of Liberty, SC – charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Cathy Michelle McAlister, 46, of Pickens, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Luke Allen Mills, 31, of Easley, SC – charged with possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance

Dewayne Claude Moore, 56, of Easley, SC – charged with possession of methamphetamine

Catherine Denise Ramey, 47, of Easley, SC – charged with distribution of methamphetamine

James Lynn Robinson, 45, of Greenville,SC – charged with two counts of distribution of heroin

Samuel Ray Ross, 44, of Liberty, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Algernon Terrell Stokes, 37, of Liberty, SC – charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Anthony Wayne Summerall, 40, of Greenville,SC – charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine

Douglas Richard Swisher, 63, of Easley, SC – charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Darrell Tabron, 46, of Easley, SC – charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Another person from Easley, SC is still wanted on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

“We are very fortunate to have such a great working relationship with all of our Federal, State, and local law enforcement partners. These arrests are just another example of that cooperation. The Sheriff’s Office is as committed today as we have ever been in the mission to protect our citizens from the plague of drugs. As I stated during a November press conference regarding “Prison Empire”, an investigation that agents of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office participated in which culminated in the indictment of fifty-six mid to upper level drug traffickers on one hundred ninety-two criminal counts, combatting the illicit drug trade in Pickens County is of the highest priority. These arrests today are just another example of our agency’s continued commitment to targeting those individuals who continue to spread poison to our citizens. Rest assured that we will continue working behind the scenes to identify and eradicate those that choose to perpetuate the drug trade in Pickens County.” – Sheriff Clark

According to the release, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Easley Police Department, United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon & Parole assisted in the arrests.