20-year-old Clemson student dies after falling from rooftop, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student has died after an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Clemson City Police received a call at 12:45 a.m. that an individual had fallen from a roof top.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Pickens County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few, of Greenville.

Few was a student at Clemson University.

At this point in the investigation, the Clemson City Police does not suspect any foul play.

The death is under investigation due to the victim being under the age of 21-years-old and the possibility of alcoholic beverages maybe being a contributing factor to the cause of the incident, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.