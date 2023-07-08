GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to the hospital on Friday in reference to a death.

According to the coroner, they responded to Self Regional Healthcare to a dead male, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The coroner has identified the victim as Xavier Kenyon Boyd, 20, of Greenwood.

An Autopsy is scheduled for next week.

This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

