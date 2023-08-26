COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student was shot and killed after he tried to enter the wrong home.

Officers said that they were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home burglary on Saturday morning shortly before 2 a.m. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the male as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20.

Upon further investigation, information revealed that Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and tried to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Columbia Police Department.