GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s almost that time of year, where we celebrate the red, white and blue. But one celebration in the upstate likes to start the Fourth of July festivities early.

The City of Greer is set to host it’s 15th annual Freedom Blast on Saturday at the City Park.

“Freedom Blast is totally different from your typical Fourth of July event, where you come out and celebrate the birth of our nation. We celebrate and honor the reasons for freedom,” Event Supervisor for the City of Greer, Robbie Davis said.

One of those reasons is the men and women who serve this nation.

“It’s our way and our community’s way to give back to the reasons for freedom and for those men and women who fought and served to provide us those freedoms. So, the city is really big on our veterans.”

By throwing a jammed packed four-hour celebration, “we’ll kick off with our sky divers and end with our world famous- we’ll say world famous firework show,” Davis said.

As well as everything in between, “Our Texas Roadhouse rib eating contest right into our live music,” Davis said. “On site we will also have mechanical rides for a nice cheap $5 dollars. So, we keep everything at our festival within a reasonable price for families and friends. Then we will have over 24 food venues.”

This year’s event is expected to draw in 20,000 people.

“We expect a huge crowd and each year it seems to keep getting bigger,” Davis said.

Those big crowds are also good for businesses like Abbotts Frozen Custard.

“Freedom Blast for Abbotts is huge, it’s always a big turnout, a lot of prep goes into it and it’s an all-hands-on deck kind of day,” Amanda Hopper, Abbots Frozen Custard owner, said. “It will be a huge day with lots and lots of people and lots of business for all of the businesses downtown.”

The City of Greer says there are some rules that people have to follow. No smoking, no pets and no drones.

Poinsett Street will be closed Saturday for the event. As for parking, the city said it will be tight but there is plenty of free downtown parking locations as well as side streets.