COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two big-money Powerball tickets were sold in the Upstate while the jackpot rose to $1 billion without a winner Monday.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5 – 8 – 9 – 17 – 41 and the Powerball was 21.

Two tickets in the Upstate came up just one number short of the jackpot, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Hot Spot on West Main Street in Easley while a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Mit Food Mart on West Georgia Road in Simpsonville.

Monday’s drawing turned up no tickets matching all five numbers and the Powerball, pushing Wednesday’s jackpot to a staggering $1 billion.

This is just the third time Powerball’s jackpot has ever risen to $1 billion.

The winner can also choose the lump sum cash payout of $516 million.