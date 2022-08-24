GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road.

All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1 which doubled the prize.

The numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were: 6-16-18-25-34; Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399 according to the lottery.