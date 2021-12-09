2021 Greer ‘Cops for Tots’ toy drive to distribute toys this weekend

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making a local child’s holiday brighter.

7NEWS, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s, are joining forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for a local charities this holiday season. The Greer Police Department finished collecting toys Dec. 6 but you can still donate financially to the department toy drive for this year by using the link below.

All toy drive donations will go to Cops for Tots in Greer.

For more than three decades, the Greer Police Department has been spreading holiday cheer one gift at a time. The contributions will impact families who are less fortunate in the greater-Greer area this Christmas.

If you would still like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.