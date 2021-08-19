223 Pickens Co. students test positive for COVID-19

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The School District of Pickens County said they have 223 positive COVID-19 cases among students.

The district said the case count is almost triple the highest number of positives from last school year.

The district is currently utilizing remote learning due to the high number of cases and students in quarantine.

A total of 652 students are currently quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

5.5 percent of the entire Pickens County student body has either tested positive or is in quarantine.

The School District of Pickens County said they are preparing to return to in-person learning on August 23.

The district is strongly recommending masks for all students and staff.