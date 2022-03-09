POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 23 puppies were rescued Wednesday from a hoarding situation in Polk County. All puppies went to the Foothills Humane Society for treatment.

Stephanie Aull, with the Humane Society, said they think the puppies are from three different litters. She said when they arrived, the puppies were in bad condition.

“A lot of them are really malnourished, like I said, some puppies were even as small as 2 pounds. Which is really underweight, especially for their breed, and their age,” said Aull. “So, obviously, they’re getting on a good nutritional routine,” she said.

According to Aull, the puppies were given their shots, flea medication, de-wormers and microchipped.

Aull said some puppies have injuries, as well. The non-profit is calling on the community to help with monetary donations. She said all the puppies are currently in foster homes, but will be available for adoption once they’re healthy.

Aull said some puppies will be available for adoption in the coming weeks. She said they’re already accepting adoption applications.

To help donate, click here.