TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – This week marks the 24-year anniversary of the disappearance of a Greenville County woman.

Police said the case has gone cold numerous times, however they’re not giving up hope to uncover leads.

On Monday, July 5, 1999, Travelers Rest police said 20-year-old Brooke Leigh Henson was reported missing after vanishing from her home.

“According to the case file and the records that we have, her mother reported her missing on Monday, July 5th and said she was last seen the night of the 3rd and into the 4th at about 2:30 in the morning,” said Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford.

That night, family members told investigators Brooke was last seen walking away from her home after a gathering with friends.

“There was a get together, some people call it a party, at Brooke Henson’s house here in Travelers Rest, in the city,” said Ford. “There were lots of people there. Lots of people saw Brooke that night. They drank and partied, and ate, and watched TV and I think there was some drug use going on admitted by people there that night.”

Police said Brooke’s parents told investigators that they were gone most of the night, attending a concert in Charlotte. When they returned home, they said they saw Brooke leaving the house.

They told police that Brooke said she was walking down the road to the store and would be right back. She never returned.

“24 years is a long time. It’s longer than she was alive,” said Ford.

Ford has been with the Travelers Rest Police Department for four and a half years now. This was a case, he said, that he recalled during the start of his career.

“I began my career in 1999 with the Department of Probation and Parole in Greenville County around the time she went missing. Shortly after, I began my career there. So, I kind of followed it due to it being in my hometown,” said Ford.

More than two decades later, questions surrounding what happened the night of Brooke’s disappearance still remain unsolved.

“We tried to investigate this case the last few years based on the fact that they may not be true,” said Ford. “We have uncovered some information that she may have been at some other parties that night when she left her house, maybe in the northern Greenville County area.”

Investigators said they’ve followed multiple leads. Time and time again, the case went cold.

“The case went cold initially in the early 2000s after the first couple of years,” explained Ford. “It was then taken to the sheriff’s office and we asked for assistance. They did work on it, then it kind of went cold again. When I came here I requested the case from the sheriff’s office to re-look into it.”

Over the years, police said persons of interest were named with seemingly convincing speculations.

“She had a boyfriend at the time,” said Ford. “There are rumors. There were stories that they fought, physically fought. But it went both ways.”

Whether that’s true or not, Chief Ford said he doesn’t know.

“There was no proof of his involvement at the time,” said Ford. “Back then, the department just had a missing person, not a homicide. And we still just have a missing person.”

During the course of the 24-year investigation, those with ties to Brooke, including her boyfriend and parents have passed away. They’ve left behind little information, outside of their previous interviews and statements with investigators.

“Right now, we don’t know if she’s alive or if she’s dead,” said Ford.

Police told 7NEWS they have reason to believe this missing persons case does not have a happy ending. But others are still holding onto what little hope they have left.

“It could have been that she was picked up. It could be that she walked away and she hitchhiked to California and has been living in California all these years,” said Ford. “I don’t believe that’s the case. I believe she’s deceased, but it could have happened in many, many different years.”

Brooke had a free spirit soul and was loved by many. We are still trying to understand why and what may have happened that night. We don’t understand why there wasn’t a proper investigation. And why hasn’t anyone come forward with any answers concerning Brooke’s disappearance? For anyone with information, please come forward. Brooke deserves to be laid to rest properly. Henson family relatives

7NEWS asked Chief Ford about the investigation the days, months, and years following Brooke’s disappearance. He said she had a history of running away from time to time.

“I do understand from the history of policing, why officers would look at it and say, ‘that’s a runaway and we’re not going to put a lot of attention on it right now because she’ll be back soon,'” said Ford. “She had a history of going and staying the night, two or three nights, with friends. She would usually call her mom and say I’m staying the night over here, or the next day say I spent the night at a friends house. That type of thing.”

Ford said he’s confident that police did what they could at the time.

“I spoke with the chief back then and he assured me that they searched many places. They interviewed many people,” Ford said.

Still, years later, the case remains unsolved. Police are asking for your help.

“Since I’ve had it, it still remains a cold case but we still get leads. Even as few days ago we received a lead to check out,” said Ford.

Investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information.

If you have an information on the disappearance of Brooke Leigh Henson, you’re asked to contact the Travelers Rest Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME. You can do so anonymously.