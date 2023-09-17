GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that a man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday.

According to the coroner, the victim was driving southbound on Wade Hampton Boulevard when he collided with another vehicle that was making a turn onto Dill Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greer City Police responded to the collision at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Boulevard and Dill Avenue in Greer.

The victim was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries around 3:17 p.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Zarius Jenkins Moore, 24, of Greer. An external exam is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at this time.