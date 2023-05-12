BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested after roughly 2,400 fentanyl pills were seized during an investigation Thursday afternoon in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Dickson Road in Blacksburg as part of an ongoing investigation involving illegal drug activity.

Pills seized in Cherokee County (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search of the property, including several campers, an outbuilding, and two abandoned mobile homes used for storage, deputies seized the following items:

2400 fentanyl pills

3 grams of methamphetamine

36 Xanax pills

3 ecstasy pills

2 buprenorphine pills

6 grams of marijunana

glock 10mm pistol

$6,792

Following the search, deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Cooper, 24, Cynthia Lynn Wright, 47, and Blake O’Brein Carter, all of the residence.

Cooper was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl pill

possession of Schedule IV Xanaz

possession of Schedule II Buprenorphine

possession of Schedule II Dextroamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Wright and Carter were both charged with one count of possession of Schedule II fentanyl.

All three are currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.