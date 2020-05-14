$25 in fresh produce vouchers available for adults 60+ in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Seniors who are 60-years-and older may qualify for free produce from a local farmers market in South Carolina.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in May 2001.

Kim Reyes, with Appalachian Council of Government, said $25 worth of vouchers will be available to those who make $1,979 or less per month for a single person and $2,700 or less per month for couples who live in participating counties. Eligible seniors will receive 5 SFMNP checks worth $5.00 each.

The participating counties include:

Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg and York.

The program runs from May 1 through October 15 each year. The application deadline is May 25. Seniors will have to reapply for the vouchers each year.

Adults can apply online or by calling (864) 241-4635.

The vouchers will be passed out at events in participating counties after June 8. A list of participating farmers markets will be available when the vouchers are picked up.

Click here for more information.