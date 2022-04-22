ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested 27 people in during a special operation targeting larceny and habitual offenders in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, officers arrested and charged 27 people on April 14 with various accounts of larceny, shoplifting and other crimes at various businesses in the East Asheville area.
Amanda Miller, 36, was charged with:
- 2nd-degree trespassing
Britt Jacobs, 56, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- felony larceny
Jennifer Jaynes, 45, was charged with:
- shoplifting
- OFA-shoplifting
Rachel Todd, 44, was charged with:
- larceny by employee
Katie Kilpatrick, 43, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Dylan West, 29, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
Keith Lunsford, 66, was charged with:
- shoplifting
Angelica Ficca, 39, was charged with:
- 2nd-degree trespassing
- possession of methamphetamine
- misdemeanor larceny
- ofa-possession of dangerous drugs
- OFA-possession of methamphetamine
- OFA-simple possession of schedule iv
- OFA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- OFA-dwlr
- OFA-open container
Andrea Sprouse, 39, was charged with:
- shoplifting
Dylan Boyd, 23, was charged with:
- shoplifting
- 2nd-degree trespassing
Edward Solesby, 53, was charged with:
- shoplifting
Lucas Hendley, 19, was charged with:
- shoplifting
Jonathan Boyd, 31, was charged with:
- 2nd-degree trespassing
- ion teglenenco (5/19/02)
- misdemeanor larceny
- resist, delay, obstruct
- OFA-misdemeanor larceny
- OFA-possession of stolen property
- OFA-possession of mb under 21
Paul Sanders, 27, was charged with:
- shoplifting
- OFA- shoplifting
Marcus Sexton, 34, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
Amber Hancock, 28, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- resist, delay, obstruct
- OFA- felony possession of schedule i
- OFA-shoplifting
Noah Erwin, 29, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- 2nd degree trespassing
Joevany Santivanez-Vega, 33, was charged with:
- larceny remove/destruction/deactivate anti-theft device
- larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device
- OFA- larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device
- OFA- larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device
Marc Laster, 39, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- felony possession of schedule ii
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeremy Jordan, 38, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- resist, delay, obstruct
Mandolyn Stevens, 44, was charged with:
- obtain property by false pretense
Heaven Amani Johnson, 19, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)
- resist, delay, obstruct (warrant open at this time)
- felony hit and run (warrant open at this time)
Naomi Johnson, 48, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)
Asim Sutton, 42, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)
Kaia Fryling, 21, was charged with:
- misdemeanor larceny
- resist, delay, obstruct
- OFA- financial card theft
- OFA-larceny of mv
- OFA-financial card fraud
- OFA-possession of stolen vehicle
Correy Dolan, 22, was charged with:
- larceny from merchant through emergency door (f)
- identity theft
- injury to personal property
- breaking and entering (m)
- resist, delay, obstruct
- OFA-breaking and entering (f)
- OFA-larceny after b&e
- OFA-obtain property by false pretense
- OFA-possession of marijuana para
- OFA-possession of drug para
- OFA-resist, delay, obstruct
- OFA-dwlr
- OFA-dwlr
- OFA-fictitious tag
- OFA-failure to report accident
- OFA-reckless driving
- OFA-possession of an open container in vehicle
Police said there were 47 total charges, 15 of which were felonies. There were also 31 warrants served, 11 of which were felonies.
The police department said they seized 2.29 grams of methamphetamine and one gun.