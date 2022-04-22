ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested 27 people in during a special operation targeting larceny and habitual offenders in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers arrested and charged 27 people on April 14 with various accounts of larceny, shoplifting and other crimes at various businesses in the East Asheville area.

Angelica Ficca (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Amber Hancock (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Joevany Santivanez-Vega (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Kaia Fryling (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Correy Dolan (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Amanda Miller, 36, was charged with:

2nd-degree trespassing

Britt Jacobs, 56, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

felony larceny

Jennifer Jaynes, 45, was charged with:

shoplifting

OFA-shoplifting

Rachel Todd, 44, was charged with:

larceny by employee

Katie Kilpatrick, 43, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

possession of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

Dylan West, 29, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

Keith Lunsford, 66, was charged with:

shoplifting

Angelica Ficca, 39, was charged with:

2nd-degree trespassing

possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor larceny

ofa-possession of dangerous drugs

OFA-possession of methamphetamine

OFA-simple possession of schedule iv

OFA-possession of drug paraphernalia

OFA-dwlr

OFA-open container

Andrea Sprouse, 39, was charged with:

shoplifting

Dylan Boyd, 23, was charged with:

shoplifting

2nd-degree trespassing

Edward Solesby, 53, was charged with:

shoplifting

Lucas Hendley, 19, was charged with:

shoplifting

Jonathan Boyd, 31, was charged with:

2nd-degree trespassing

ion teglenenco (5/19/02)

misdemeanor larceny

resist, delay, obstruct

OFA-misdemeanor larceny

OFA-possession of stolen property

OFA-possession of mb under 21

Paul Sanders, 27, was charged with:

shoplifting

OFA- shoplifting

Marcus Sexton, 34, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

Amber Hancock, 28, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

resist, delay, obstruct

OFA- felony possession of schedule i

OFA-shoplifting

Noah Erwin, 29, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

2nd degree trespassing

Joevany Santivanez-Vega, 33, was charged with:

larceny remove/destruction/deactivate anti-theft device

larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device

OFA- larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device

OFA- larceny remove/d/d anti-theft device

Marc Laster, 39, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

felony possession of schedule ii

possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Jordan, 38, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

resist, delay, obstruct

Mandolyn Stevens, 44, was charged with:

obtain property by false pretense

Heaven Amani Johnson, 19, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)

resist, delay, obstruct (warrant open at this time)

felony hit and run (warrant open at this time)

Naomi Johnson, 48, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)

Asim Sutton, 42, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny (warrant open at this time)

Kaia Fryling, 21, was charged with:

misdemeanor larceny

resist, delay, obstruct

OFA- financial card theft

OFA-larceny of mv

OFA-financial card fraud

OFA-possession of stolen vehicle

Correy Dolan, 22, was charged with:

larceny from merchant through emergency door (f)

identity theft

injury to personal property

breaking and entering (m)

resist, delay, obstruct

OFA-breaking and entering (f)

OFA-larceny after b&e

OFA-obtain property by false pretense

OFA-possession of marijuana para

OFA-possession of drug para

OFA-resist, delay, obstruct

OFA-dwlr

OFA-dwlr

OFA-fictitious tag

OFA-failure to report accident

OFA-reckless driving

OFA-possession of an open container in vehicle

Police said there were 47 total charges, 15 of which were felonies. There were also 31 warrants served, 11 of which were felonies.

The police department said they seized 2.29 grams of methamphetamine and one gun.