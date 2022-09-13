SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.

People looking for attainable housing should keep an eye out for property located on Hope Road. A project is in the works that would turn the land there into 192 three- to four-bedroom units.

Spartanburg County leaders said this Meadow Creek Project would provide something that’s been missing: attainable housing.

“It’s one of the biggest needs, I think, in our county,” said Spartanburg County Councilmember David Britt. “The people that want to have a nice place to live in a nice development, can afford it.”

The plan is aimed at people working in the county.

“School teachers, fire people, police officers, folks who, you know, really serve in the community,” said Britt.

Britt said the location is key.

“It’s out near Amazon and Adidas, and right next to Fairforest Elementary School,” he said.

With kids being able to walk right down the road to school.

“Having the ability to have kids, or children, walk to school. We think that that helps not only the school system, but it also helps the moms and dads, single dads and single moms that are trying to juggle work and children,” said Ralph Settle with Equity Plus Development Team.

Settle said results of their recent market study led them to this project.

“For attainable housing, in our market, that there was a big need for family-sized units. So, a lot less one and two bedrooms and a lot more three and four bedrooms,” he said.

Construction will be in two phases. First, the townhomes and the second phase will be more than 100 detached single-family homes. No pricing has been set in stone for the first phase of the project.

“We’re hopefully targeting these at below $1,500 a month,” said Settle.

Britt said the funds are coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It’s federal dollars and it’s our federal dollars working to serve Spartanburg and our local residents,” he said.

County council will vote on this project at Monday night’s meeting.

Settle said if it’s approved, their next steps are to go to the state level and then HUD. He said their goal is to close on everything by the end of the year with an 19-month construction cycle.