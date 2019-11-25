2nd annual Retro-Toy Convention held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Toy vendors from around the country made a stop in Greenville for the second annual Retro-Toy Convention.

The two-day convention also boasted panel rooms, cosplay contests, and special VIP events.

Also in attendance were several celebrity guests who were on hand to sign autographs and pose for photographs.

The convention was held in the conference center at the Embassy Suites resort.

Organizers say the show is South Carolina’s only convention dedicated to toys from the 1970’s to now.

