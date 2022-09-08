ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in late August in Abbeville County.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Joshua Leon Lusk was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a possible domestic situation on Lusk Drive the night of August 29.

There, deputies said they found a man lying face down on the ground with injuries to his head and face along with another man standing nearby.

The victim, 50-year-old Kenji Claud Kilgore of Abbeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies initially detained two men in the house.

Investigators later charged 33-year-old Benjamin Lee Lusk with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Joshua Lusk is being held in the Abbeville County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.