CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Clemson apartment complex.

Clemson Police said 22-year-old Messiah Joaquile Woody, of Honea Path, was arrested Friday by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents and booked into the Clemson City Jail on a murder charge.

Woody is the second person to be charged in the shooting.

Police previously announced the arrest of 23-year-old Khalil Rahsaun Smith, of Anderson, on murder, two counts of attempted murder, and weapons charges.

Clemson Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning at The Collective at Clemson apartments on Old Greenville Highway.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Logan Nathanial Markis Williams dead from a gunshot wound.

Smith and Woody will both appear in bond court Friday afternoon.