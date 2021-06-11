2nd driver dies after crash involving SCDOT van in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – The second driver in a two-vehicle head-on crash involving a South Carolina Department of Transportation van in Greenwood County has died.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Jonathan Matthew Titus died from his injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center Friday morning.

The crash happened on US 178 near Scotts Ferry Road around 6:17am Thursday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a car crossed the center line and struck an SCDOT van head-on.

The driver of the SCDOT van – 59-year-old Charles Barry Kennedy of McCormick – died at the scene.

Two passengers in the van – which was headed to a work site at the time of the crash – were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the investigation into the wreck.