SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person died following a June crash in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 39-year-old Marlon Le’aire Richardson died at Spartanburg Medical Center Friday from injuries sustained in a crash on June 6.

The crash happened along Reidville Road near McAbee Court.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said two cars collided head-on, sending four people to the hospital.

Troopers said a passenger in one car died from her injuries at the hospital a short time after the crash. That victim was identified as 45-year-old Penny Leigh Cudd.