2nd person facing charges in deadly Buncombe Co. shooting

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A second person is now facing charges in the shooting death of a man early Monday morning in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have charged 20-year-old Terrick Tyree Eddington with first degree Murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Joshua Silvers.

Alexus Buckner (From: Buncombe Co. Detention Facility)

Silvers was shot and killed outside a home on Davis Drive in the Candler community shortly after midnight on July 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

18-year-old Alexus Marie Buckner was charged Monday night with first degree Murder in the case.

Buckner is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility without bond.

Eddington was arrested Tuesday night by the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting investigation remains active and they are looking for more persons of interest.