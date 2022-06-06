ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The second person wanted in connection with a deadly May 31 shooting in Anderson was arrested Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson Police Department, 19-year-old Knydren Boseman was arrested in Spartanburg and charged with murder and first degree burglary.

Police announced Saturday that they had arrested 18-year-old Sincere Johnson on charges of murder and first degree burglary in the case.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on May 31 at an apartment complex on Double Oak Court.

20-year-old Cormyus Dennis was shot during a fight at the apartment complex, according to the coroner.

Dennis was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Both Boseman and Johnson are being held in the Anderson City Jail.