SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Popeyes is planning to open a second location in Spartanburg, this time on the east side.

Site plans have been approved for Popeyes to open a location at 2087 East Main Street, within the East Main Centre shopping center, according to documents from the Spartanburg Planning Commission.

Popeyes will be located in the building which formerly housed Golden Chick.

There’s no word yet on when the fast food restaurant will open.

This would be the second Popeyes location in Spartanburg, the first opened along John B. White Sr. Boulevard in 2022. Another Popeyes opened in 2016 in Boiling Springs.