Godiet Corral, left, and Cody Dockins, right (From: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect in a double shooting outside a Buncombe County gas station was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Wayne Dockins was arrested at a home in Rutherford County around 9:30 p.m.

Dockins and Godiet Corral are accused in the shooting of two people who were found dead in a parked vehicle at a gas station on Mills Gap Road just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Sandy Elizabeth Torrey and 39-year-old Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar.

Dockins was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.