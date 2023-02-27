RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people are facing charges after Rutherford County deputies said they were involved in a conspiracy to sell fentanyl pills.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were investigating three people who they said were attempting facilitate the sale of pressed fentanyl pills from behind bars.

Investigators were able to seize around 350 fentanyl pills from a home in the Chase community, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives charged Brennon Reece Allen, Damarrion Washington, and Charles Allen Bramlett with conspire to sell schedule I controlled substance. Allen also faces a charge of trafficking opium or heroin.

All three were already in jail on drug trafficking charges, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.