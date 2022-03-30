OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three more people were arrested and six people are still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

We previously reported on March 3 that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people while 22 were still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 7 that eight more people were arrested in the “drug round up”.

According to deputies, four more people in the “drug round up” were arrested March 11.

On Wednesday, deputies announced the arrests of the following people:

Margaret Kylie Fitzgerald , 38, of Westminster, was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Nathan Lee Sloan, 36, of West Union, was charged with two counts of distribution of of heroin. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Dustin David Stancil, 27, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating the following people wanted on drug charges:

Stanley Demetrice Lewis , 36, of Seneca, is wanted on three counts of distribution of marijuana.

Michelle Doris Long, 46, of Newberry, is wanted on one count of distribution of marijuana.

Brandon James Dodd, 23, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Aaron Scott Gunn, 30, of West Union, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Donna Rena McWhorter, 52, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin.

, 52, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin. Damion Austin Davis, 22, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about their locations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.