3 airlifted to hospital, 1 dies following head-on crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Office of the Coroner said three people were airlifted to the hospital and one person died during surgery following a head-on crash Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Nicolas Gabriel Williams, 44, of Anderson.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Reed Road.

According to the coroner, Williams was traveling east on Reed Road when his vehicle was hit head-by by another vehicle that crossed the center line.

Williams was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was airlifted to hospital and died during surgery.

The coroner said a total of three victims had to be air lifted to the Trauma Center in Greenville.

This crash is under investigation by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson Police Department.