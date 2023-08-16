ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three schools in Anderson County were being dismissed early Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to Anderson School District One, Concrete Primary, Powdersville Middle, and Powdersville Elementary Schools all lost power.

The district said the power outage was caused by a tree falling on a power line.

Due to the outage, the district said school will dismiss early at the three schools.

Concrete Primary and Powdersville Elementary will dismiss at noon while Powdersville Middle will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Duke Energy reported just over 2,000 customers without power in the area.