3 arrested, 1 wanted after drugs, guns seized in Laurens Co.

Left to right: Rebecca Wilkie, Ronnie Woodruff, Quienzavius Rogers, and Lawrence Woodruff (From: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested and a fourth is wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns, and money from a property in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, their narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a property on Cow Trail on October 8.

Investigators found 223 grams of methamphetamine, 92 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 42 doses of ecstasy, over $6,600 in cash, and three guns. Two of the guns had been reported stolen.

Drugs, cash, and guns seized from property on Cow Trail in Laurens Co. (From: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said three people were arrested without incident:

Lawrence Ventree Woodruff

Charges: Trafficking in Cocaine Base (3rd or subsequent offense), Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol

Trafficking in Cocaine Base (3rd or subsequent offense), Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff

Charges: Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine Quienzavius Terrell Rogers

Charges: Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Deputies are still searching for one suspect, Rebecca Nichole Wilkie, who is wanted on charges which include: Trafficking in Cocaine Base, Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force assisted with the search warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Wilkie’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or 864-984-4967.