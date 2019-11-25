3 arrested after found with 2 guns, drugs in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said three people were arrested Monday afternoon after they were found in possession of two handguns and marijuana.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers found a vehicle that had reportedly been involved in a shooting incident in McCormick, S.C. at around 1 p.m.

While running a license check, they found that the license was suspended.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle did not stop.

It eventually stopped on Mays Street.

Two of the three people inside the vehicle started to run away, but they were quickly captured.

Two handguns and an amount of marijuana were also found at the scene.

According the post, officers arrested Marteze Robinson, 28, of McCormick, Terrance Rappley, 31, of Greenwood and Ervin Williams, 29, of Greenwood.

Robinson was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rappley was charged with failure to stop on lawful command, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol and felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams was charged with driving without a valid license, failure to stop for blue lights/siren and failure to stop on lawful command.

According to the post, Robinson was also wanted out of McCormick. Greenwood Police said McCormick officials were notified of his arrest and they will arrange to take him into custody once he has a bond hearing.