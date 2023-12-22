ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested following community complaints about drug activity in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers identified Asa Shaquille Holloway, Tyquan Jahlil Ward, and Tyshawn Tione Boseman as being involved in selling illegal drugs.

Officers executed a search warrant on Holloway and Boseman’s houses.

During that search, officers seized the following items:

gun with full auto switch kit

66.33g of fentanyl

81.33g of methamphetamine

1 95g of marijuana

15 dosage units of suboxone

Holloway, 30, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin and simple possession of schedule Vi.

He was given a $50,000 bond.

Ward, 25, and Boseman, 26, were both charged with the following

trafficking in opium or heroin (level iii)

trafficking in methamphetamine (level i)

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule ii x2

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule iii

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule vi

possession of drug paraphernalia

Ward was also charged with resisting arrest. Boseman was also charged with possession of firearm by a felon. They were both denied bond.