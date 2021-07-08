3 arrested for drug trafficking in Oconee Co., sheriff says

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested on Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, while a deputy was pulling a vehicle over on July 7 for only having one working headlight they observed a bag of meth being thrown out the window.

Deputies said 23.6 grams of meth were seized.

Three occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Christopher Jacob Barrett, 42-year-old Christopher Wade Prichard and 41-year-old Joshua James Witherington, all of Townville, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Witherington also has multiple prior convictions for drug offense, the sheriff’s office said.

All three are being held at the Oconee County Detention Center and await their bond hearing.

