SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department said that three people have been charged after a short car chase that took place on Sunday.

Officers said that they were driving along College Avenue when they noticed a vehicle pull into an area on College Avenue, going around a locked gate.

According to officers, the vehicle exited a short time later. Upon noticing the marked patrol car, the vehicle sped off and started to drive away from officers.

After a short vehicle chase, the vehicle came to a stop near ICC Drive on College Avenue after running out of gas. Officers with Spindale Police Department also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Upon further investigation, officers found a large amount of stolen property in the vehicle including five tires and nine radiators.

Officers said that the stolen items had come from the area the vehicle had left and belonged to iAuto Collision Center. The items were worth over $3,500 in property value.

The property was returned to the owner and the driver and passengers were arrested and charged.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

-Dusty Herr

felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle

-Stacey Sheppard

felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

felony probation violation

Thomas Reid was also charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts.