OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on November 23rd, deputies responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24.

Deputies learned that two men entered the property and stole two work trucks.

On December 7th, 54-year-old Kenneth Robert Clark Jr. was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Deputies also located 30-year-old Steven Louis Garrison Wednesday and charged him with grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Both men were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center. Clark received a $25,000 bond and Garrison received a $150,000 bond.

Robert Shane Todd (Source: Anderson Co Sheriff’s Office)

45-year-old Robert Shane Todd was captured in Anderson County Friday. He was also charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Todd was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting to be transferred to Oconee County.