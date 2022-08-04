ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation.

The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville.

Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests.

The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Randy Lithertoe Ellis

  • Warrant: Felony probation violation
  • Warrant: Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Ellis’s was booked into the detention center on a $12,000 bond.

Dallis Tyler Rodgers

  • Warrant: Parole violation
  • Warrant: Assault by strangulation
  • Warrant: Assault on female

Rodgers received no bond.

Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown

  • Warrant: Felony probation violation
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • PWISD a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
  • PWISD schedule I
  • Felony possession schedule I
  • Felony possession schedule II
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aldridge-Brown was booked into the detention center on a $250,000 bond.