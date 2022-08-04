ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation.
The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville.
Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests.
The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and charged with the following:
Randy Lithertoe Ellis
- Warrant: Felony probation violation
- Warrant: Two counts of misdemeanor larceny
Ellis’s was booked into the detention center on a $12,000 bond.
Dallis Tyler Rodgers
- Warrant: Parole violation
- Warrant: Assault by strangulation
- Warrant: Assault on female
Rodgers received no bond.
Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown
- Warrant: Felony probation violation
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession of firearm by felon
- PWISD a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- PWISD schedule I
- Felony possession schedule I
- Felony possession schedule II
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Aldridge-Brown was booked into the detention center on a $250,000 bond.