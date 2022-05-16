GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA ) – Police said three people were assaulted early Sunday morning in a Greenville parking garage.

The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened in the parking garage located on Richardson Street.

According to the incident report, witnesses told police that two women attacked one of the victims on the second floor before following her to the fourth floor of the garage.

Witnesses told police that three men, who were in the same group as the women, attacked another person.

Once police arrived on the scene, they located the third victim who stated she had been punched in the face, according to the incident report.

Police did not release information about the suspects.

