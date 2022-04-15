FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Three caregivers of an Upstate facility were arrested Friday for the abuse of a disabled victim.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 32-year-old Pebble Hill of Laurens was charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The incident took place at Thrive Upstate located at 105 Old Fairfield Road in Fountain Inn according to the attorney general’s office. The victim resided at the residential care facility.

The Fountain Inn Police referred the incident to the attorney general’s office following an internal review by the care facility.

The attorney general office said an investigation revealed that on January 3, while working as a caregiver, Hill sprayed the victim’s face and body with disinfectant spray in order to restrict the victim’s movement.

48-year-old Wanda Gary of Laurens and 35-year-old Tuesday Nicole Watson of Woodruff witnessed the abuse and failed to comply with mandatory reporting requirements according to the attorney’s general office.

Both women were charged with failure to report abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, the attorney general’s office said.

All three women were booked in the Greenville County Detention Center.