GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – 3 people were caught following a police chase in Greenwood Monday.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was possibly involved in a shooting incident. The vehicle failed to stop and officers began to chase the vehicle.

Later, the vehicle crashed on Florida Avenue hitting a house and three subjects ran but were caught, officers said. No one was injured.

Details are limited at this time.