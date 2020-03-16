3 charged after armed home invasion in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Three Spartanburg County men have been charged in connection with a home invasion at an apartment in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion happened at an apartment on Harts Ridge Drive near Seneca on March 10.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said deputies stopped a silver Toyota Camry which had people inside who matched the description of the suspects from the home invasion.

During the stop, deputies said they found marijuana and two guns, one of which was stolen.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 19-year-old Randy Deshaun Landrum of Moore and 18-year-old Joshua Wayne Moore of Duncan were arrested and each charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Weapon, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Landrum and Moore both posted bond and were released from jail on Wednesday.

Later, investigators charged Landrum and Moore, along with 18-year-old Winston Nicholas Watson of Spartanburg, with first degree burglary. Landrum and Moore were also charged with one count each of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.

Warrants say that Landrum and Moore entered the apartment and pointed a gun at one of the people inside while Watson conspired with the two.

Watson was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday and Landrum was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Friday. Both Watson and Landrum have since been released.

Moore turned himself in to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Monday and has been booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.