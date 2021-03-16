3 charged after cockfight broken up in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people are facing charges after officers in Spartanburg County broke up a cockfight Monday.

According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to a home on Glen Drive near Greer and found a cockfight in progress.

Multiple people ran from the scene when deputies arrived, according to the Environmental Enforcement Department.

Officers found two people hiding under vehicles at the scene.

Those two, James David Grumble of Travelers Rest and Jerry Lee Mullinax of Travelers Rest, were each charged with Cockfighting and Conspiracy.

A third suspect, Oscar Visenas Martinez was also charged with Cockfighting.

Investigators say they are still looking for more information on others involved in the incident.

