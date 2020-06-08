3 charged after drugs found in Laurens Co. motel room

Left to right: Roger Knight, Charles Roberts, Anna Kernells (From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged three people following a drug bust at a Laurens County motel, Monday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Clinton Police Department were serving an arrest warrant on Charles Michael Roberts, Jr. when the drugs were found around 11:00am at the Days Inn on Highway 56.

The sheriff’s office said 395 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of heroin, alprazolam, and LSD strips were found in the room.

Items seized from Laurens County motel room, June 8, 2020. (From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Roger Dale Knight and Anna Marie Kernells, along with Roberts, were each charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.

“For over 3 years our team has been focused on removing drugs from our streets and communities,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “We will continue to work tirelessly on removing this poison from our county because it is like a cancer on society.”