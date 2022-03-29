ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were charged after deputies found an active meth lab Sunday in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to investigate suspicious activity on New Hope Road.
Once on scene, deputies quickly noticed that there was drug activity.
Deputies seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, schedule iv pills (xanax) were seized along with an active mobile methamphetamine lab. one .380 ruger pistol.
Deputies arrested two men and one woman and charged them with the following:
Michael Thomason:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- manufacturing methamphetamine
- possession of cocaine
- possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with the intent to distribute xanax
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Austin Shaw:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- manufacturing methamphetamine
- possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with the intent to distribute xanax
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Stacey Spoon:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- manufacturing methamphetamine
- possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with the intent to distribute xanax
- furnishing contraband into a prison
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime