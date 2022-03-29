ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were charged after deputies found an active meth lab Sunday in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to investigate suspicious activity on New Hope Road.

Once on scene, deputies quickly noticed that there was drug activity.

Deputies seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, schedule iv pills (xanax) were seized along with an active mobile methamphetamine lab. one .380 ruger pistol.

Deputies arrested two men and one woman and charged them with the following:

Michael Thomason (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin Shaw (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Stacey Spoon (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Thomason:

trafficking methamphetamine

manufacturing methamphetamine

possession of cocaine

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with the intent to distribute xanax

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Austin Shaw:

trafficking methamphetamine

manufacturing methamphetamine

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with the intent to distribute xanax

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Stacey Spoon: