GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people are facing charges in the shooting death of a Greenville County man during a January home invasion.

Tyberious Rahkeem Pyles (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Tyberious Rahkeem Pyles, 19-year-old Dream Adams, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Joseph Smith.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on January 22 at the Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road.

Investigators said the three suspects went to Smith’s apartment to commit a home invasion. During the home invasion, Smith was shot and killed, deputies said.

All three were charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, first degree Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Pyles and Adams are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond. The 15-year-old suspect was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.